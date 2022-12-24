Calculus
da Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.5.2
più di un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~109 MB
Dimensione Download34 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni10.696
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare