Calculus

da Carlos
Installa
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.5.2

più di un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~109 MB
Dimensione Download34 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni10.696
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus