Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Cambiamenti nella versione 2.29

3 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~154 MB
Dimensione Download115 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni15.138
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sito del Progettohttps://mandelbulber.com/
Aiutohttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2