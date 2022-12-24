Darkbar
da Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0.1
circa un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~1 MB
Dimensione Download367 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni3.995
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
