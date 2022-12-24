Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0.1

circa un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~1 MB
Dimensione Download367 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni3.995
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Contribuisci alle Traduzionihttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Installazione Manuale

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Tags:
customizationtitlebar