Bookworm
da Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.1.2
quasi 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~149 MB
Dimensione Download40 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni54.606
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
