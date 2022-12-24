Warble

da Andrew Vojak
Installa
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Cambiamenti nella versione 2.0.1

9 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~53 MB
Dimensione Download12 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni4.037
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Aiutohttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
Tags:
gamepuzzlewordwordle