Relaxator

da Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper su GitHub
Installa

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0.8

3 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~57 MB
Dimensione Download57 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni3.034
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Aiutohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator