Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.8.2

quasi 2 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~153 MB
Dimensione Download41 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni27.082
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Aiutohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Contribuisci alle Traduzionihttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql