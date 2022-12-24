ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:
- page splitting,
- deskewing,
- adding/removing borders,
- selecting content
- ... and others.
You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.
The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.
Cambiamenti nella versione v1.0.16
quasi 5 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~9 MB
Dimensione Download4 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni8.319
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare