Viper

da 0neGal
@0negal su GitHub
Installa

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.7.3

2 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~240 MB
Dimensione Download96 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni3.524
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper