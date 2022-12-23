Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Cambiamenti nella versione v1.3.0

2 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~68 MB
Dimensione Download28 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni38.824
LicenzaMIT License
Sito del Progettohttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Aiutohttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Eseguire

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup