Mindustry
da Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Cambiamenti nella versione 145.1
4 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~256 MB
Dimensione Download134 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni29.901
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare