Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.9.1
26 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~33 MB
Dimensione Download10 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni6.487
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
