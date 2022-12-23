Postman
da Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Cambiamenti nella versione 10.15.0
7 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~185 MB
Dimensione Download182 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni499.400
LicenzaProprietaria
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare