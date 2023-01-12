FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
da FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Cambiamenti nella versione 2.10.0
5 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~27 MB
Dimensione Download11 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni14.571
LicenzaApache License 2.0
Installazioni nel tempo
Tags: