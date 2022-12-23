Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.0.1

più di 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~2 MB
Dimensione Download1 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni9.522
LicenzaAGPL-3.0+
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Eseguire

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport