Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.3.0

4 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~2 MB
Dimensione Download514 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni6.860
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Eseguire

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
