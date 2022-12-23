Boatswain
da Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Cambiamenti nella versione 0.3.0
4 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~2 MB
Dimensione Download514 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni6.860
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
