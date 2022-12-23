ET: Legacy

da ET: Legacy Team
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Cambiamenti nella versione 2.81.1

3 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~497 MB
Dimensione Download339 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni13.516
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Contattohttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Aiutohttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Domande Frequentihttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Contribuisci alle Traduzionihttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Eseguire

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
wwiienemyetletlegacymultiplayertacticalteam-basedterritory