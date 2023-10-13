Unreal Tournament Launcher
da Epic Games
First-person arena shooter
Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.
This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.
Cambiamenti nella versione 469d-rc4
circa 2 mesi fa
(Built 23 giorni fa)
- Nessun registro delle modifiche fornito
Dimensione Installata~71 MiB
Dimensione Download70.81 MiB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.292