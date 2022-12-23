Feeel

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Cambiamenti nella versione 2.4.1

7 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~35 MB
Dimensione Download19 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.720
LicenzaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Eseguire

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel