merkato

da Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Installa

Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.1.4.3

11 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~240 KB
Dimensione Download86 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni3.595
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

Eseguire

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
Tags:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock