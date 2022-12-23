syncBackup
da Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Cambiamenti nella versione 2.0.1
circa un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~4 MB
Dimensione Download516 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni6.361
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
