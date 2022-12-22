Darhon Finance
da Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.5.0
più di un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~4 MB
Dimensione Download733 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.169
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Altre app di Darhon Software
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare