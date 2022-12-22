Timecard

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Cambiamenti nella versione 2.1.0

Dimensione Installata~105 MB
Dimensione Download32 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni2.612
LicenzaBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Sito del Progettohttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Eseguire

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard