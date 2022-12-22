Timecard
da Jason C. McDonald
Track time beautifully.
Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.
Features:
- Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
- Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
- View, sort, and edit time log entries.
- Customizable time log path.
- Hides to system tray.
- Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.
Dimensione Installata~105 MB
Dimensione Download32 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni2.612
LicenzaBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
