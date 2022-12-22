BrickBuster

da Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0

circa 2 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~37 MB
Dimensione Download16 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni1.089
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Eseguire

flatpak run com.claudiocambra.brickbuster