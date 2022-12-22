Brave Browser

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.52.126

8 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~358 MB
Dimensione Download157 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni998.369
LicenzaMozilla Public License 2.0
Sito del Progettohttps://brave.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Eseguire

flatpak run com.brave.Browser