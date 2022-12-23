Simple Diary
da Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Cambiamenti nella versione v0.4.3
8 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~582 KB
Dimensione Download194 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni2.660
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare