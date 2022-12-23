BiglyBT
da Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
Cambiamenti nella versione 3.4.0.0
circa un mese fa
Dimensione Installata~213 MB
Dimensione Download96 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni8.184
LicenzaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare