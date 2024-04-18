Beaver Notes
da Daniele Rolli
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Dimensione Installata~269.25 MiB
Dimensione Download108.95 MiB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64, aarch64