Pinetime Flasher
da Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:
- Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
- Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
- Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch
Cambiamenti nella versione 0.1
circa 2 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~8 MB
Dimensione Download3 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.246
LicenzaMIT License
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare