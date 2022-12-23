Pinetime Flasher

da Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.1

circa 2 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~8 MB
Dimensione Download3 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.246
LicenzaMIT License
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Eseguire

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch