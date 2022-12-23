Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0.34.184
più di 5 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~113 MB
Dimensione Download108 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni47.577
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare