Metronome
da Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.3.0
9 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~2 MB
Dimensione Download705 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni14.114
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Altre app nel gruppo GNOMEPiù
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare