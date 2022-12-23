Metronome

da Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
InstallaDona
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.3.0

9 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~2 MB
Dimensione Download705 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni14.114
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Eseguire

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
Tags:
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo