Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Cambiamenti nella versione 9.5.5

circa 10 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~68 MB
Dimensione Download60 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni29.629
Licenzahttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Sito del Progettohttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Aiutohttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Eseguire

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader