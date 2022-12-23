Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

da Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Tags:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer