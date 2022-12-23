Dice Roller

da Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

