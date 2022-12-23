Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.1.0

17 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~28 MB
Dimensione Download11 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni9.309
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Eseguire

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder