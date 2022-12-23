Telyn

Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0.6

più di un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~273 MB
Dimensione Download90 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni914
LicenzaMIT License
Sito del Progettohttps://luoja.co
Aiutohttps://telyn.docs.luoja.co
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

flatpak install flathub co.luoja.Telyn

Eseguire

flatpak run co.luoja.Telyn