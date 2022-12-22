Tandem
da Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Cambiamenti nella versione 2.2.307
più di un anno fa
Dimensione Installata~216 MB
Dimensione Download212 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni2.494
LicenzaProprietaria
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare