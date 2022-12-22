Tandem

da Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Eseguire

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client