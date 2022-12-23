Legacy Launcher

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.32.2

Dimensione Installata~260 MB
Dimensione Download103 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni32.986
LicenzaProprietaria
Sito del Progettohttps://llaun.ch/
Contattohttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Contribuisci alle Traduzionihttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Eseguire

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
Tags:
launcherminecraft