Proton Mail Bridge
da Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Cambiamenti nella versione 3.2.0
28 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~159 MB
Dimensione Download61 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni60.950
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
