OpenBoard
da Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
