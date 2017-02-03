JClic

da Francesc Busquets
Installa
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.3.2.17

8 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~170 MB
Dimensione Download59 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni3.501
LicenzaGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://clic.xtec.cat
Contattohttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
Aiutohttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
Domande Frequentihttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
Contribuisci alle Traduzionihttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Eseguire

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
Tags:
jcliceducationgameschool