esys-escript
da University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
Cambiamenti nella versione 5.5
più di 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~611 MB
Dimensione Download174 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.511
LicenzaApache License 2.0
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare