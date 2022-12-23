Vintage Story

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.18.5

circa un mese fa
Dimensione Installata~557 MB
Dimensione Download479 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni16.246
LicenzaProprietaria
Sito del Progettohttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Contattohttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Aiutohttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Domande Frequentihttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Eseguire

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory