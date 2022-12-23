Vintage Story
da Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.18.5
circa un mese fa
Dimensione Installata~557 MB
Dimensione Download479 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni16.246
LicenzaProprietaria
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare