ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.6.4

più di 5 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~864 KB
Dimensione Download406 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni965
LicenzaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Sito del Progettohttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Aiutohttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Segnala un Problemahttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Eseguire

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf