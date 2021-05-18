Cambalache

da Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
InstallaDona
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.12.1

5 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~6 MB
Dimensione Download2 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni18.211
LicenzaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Contattohttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Eseguire

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
Tags:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface