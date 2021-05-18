Cambalache
da Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
Cambiamenti nella versione 0.12.1
5 giorni fa
Dimensione Installata~6 MB
Dimensione Download2 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni18.211
LicenzaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Altre app nel gruppo GNOMEPiù
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare