Moosync
Customizable music player
Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.
Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.
Some of its features include:
- Play audio files on your desktop.
- Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
- Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
- Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
- Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
- Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
- Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
- Easy to use interface
- Customizable theme engine
- Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
- Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS
Cambiamenti nella versione 8.0.0
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
