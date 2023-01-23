Gummi

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Dimensione Installata~11 MB
Dimensione Download4 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni1.016
LicenzaMIT License
Sito del Progettohttps://gummi.app/
Aiutohttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Segnala un Problemahttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
editorlatex