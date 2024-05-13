Flathub Logo

Fotema

da David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0.0

3 giorni fa
(Costruito circa 9 ore fa)

  • Costruito dalla comunità

    Questa app è sviluppata liberamente da una comunità di volontari e rilasciata con GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Mettersi in gioco
Parole chiave:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak