Warp

da Fina Wilke
drey.app
Installa
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.5.4

circa 2 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~8 MB
Dimensione Download3 MB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni42.453
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Sito del Progettohttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contattohttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Eseguire

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Tags:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole