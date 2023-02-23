Elastic

da Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
InstallaDona
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Cambiamenti nella versione 0.1.3

3 mesi fa
Dimensione Installata~541 KB
Dimensione Download158 KB
Architetture Disponibiliaarch64, x86_64
Installazioni2.921
LicenzaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sito del Progettohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Segnala un Problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Eseguire

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
